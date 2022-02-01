Connecticut exceeds 10,000 COVID-related deaths in pandemic

That's according to the latest data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut has hit a major milestone, registering more than 10,000 COVID-associated deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Dr. David Emmel, chair of the Connecticut Medical Society's legislative committee, said 10,010 deaths are “profound” but what's more discouraging is the fact unvaccinated people are dying when they don't have to.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, the state’s public health commissioner, says the state is heading in the right direction but residents will need to learn how to deal with the ups and downs of what will likely become an endemic disease.

