Connecticut finds infection control and family notification violations at six nursing homes

CONNECTICUT, USA — For the first time since the pandemic, nursing homes are being held accountable. FOX61 dug up new state inspection reports that detail infection control and family notification violations at six nursing homes in Connecticut.

It's an important, but first step. The state has issued violations but stopped short of detailing consequences. The Department of Public Health tells me those details are, “coming soon.”

Golden Hill Rehab in Milford is one of the facilities found to be in violation. FOX61 has been relentless in our pursuit of facts and accountability. New inspection reports detail how Golden Hill failed to notify the family of a resident about a change in their condition and their medication. The state calling their practices, quote, “deficient.”

Lou Jackson’s wife Barbara got COVID. She was in Golden Hill before being transported to Bridgeport Hospital where she spent over three weeks on a ventilator. She survived. Lou calls it a miracle. “Remember she was sedated and then half awake so we’ve come a whole long way. She sounds more like her real self now. In fact, she FaceTimed my stepson herself at like 9 o’clock. So wow! Hey, this is great!”

As for Golden Hill, they dispute the state findings, and back in April hired a public relations firm to fire back at the media for raising family concerns.

In East Haven, Whispering Pines was issued a plan of correction for improper infection control. Mayor Joe Carfora has spent weeks digging for answers.

“I’m taking this to heart. I want to know what’s going on in that facility. I want to know to what going on there and I’m not going to stop until I find out what’s going on there,” he said.

The report says Whispering Pines, “...failed to follow facility policy and CDC guidelines on isolation, cohorting and testing residents...” CT Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said nursing homes having trouble isolating infected patients can ask the state for help getting them into COVID recovery centers.

“There is flexibility in the system in cases where a nursing home that had both positive and negative residents is unable to properly cohort in line with best practices for proper infections control our DPH is able to come in a provide additional supports. There is still significant additional capacity in those COVID recovery sites that we’ve stood up,” said Geballe.

Other violations include Shady Knoll in Seymour. The state says they failed to isolate COVID positive residents and were using the same PPE for too long a time. And at Orange Health Care Center, where nursing assistants were seen without gloves and didn’t change PPE after going from a COVID to non-COVID patient.