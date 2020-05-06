Gov. Lamont releases new COVID-19 numbers for Connecticut after announcing new phase two reopen date

After announcing Friday morning that phase two of the state’s reopening plan moved up to June 17, Gov. Lamont releases new COVID-19 numbers for Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont released new COVID-19 numbers for the state of Connecticut after announcing Friday morning that that phase two of the state’s reopening plan has moved up to June 17. The original reopen date was June 20.

The new COVID-19 numbers indicate a total of 43,460 people have tested positive in Connecticut with an additional 221 people testing positive Friday. While hospitalizations are down 350 people are currently hospitalized. For more information, click here.

Gov. Lamont issued the update on the new phase two reopen date on his Twitter page. Gov. Lamont said the move was to avoid reopening efforts during a busy Father's Day weekend. Guidelines for businesses opening during phase two will be issued in the coming days, according to the governor.

Public health officials continue to monitor for any sort of spike in cases that may be linked to George Floyd/Black Lives Matter protests across the state. Gov. Lamont said that as long as hospitalizations remain low and on the decline that the state will be in a good position for phase two on June 17.