Gov. Lamont releases new COVID-19 numbers for Connecticut after announcing new phase two reopen date

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont released new COVID-19 numbers for the state of Connecticut after announcing Friday morning that that phase two of the state’s reopening plan has moved up to June 17. The original reopen date was June 20.
The new COVID-19 numbers indicate a total of 43,460 people have tested positive in Connecticut with an additional 221 people testing positive Friday. While hospitalizations are down 350 people are currently hospitalized. For more information, click here.
Gov. Lamont issued the update on the new phase two reopen date on his Twitter page. Gov. Lamont said the move was to avoid reopening efforts during a busy Father's Day weekend. Guidelines for businesses opening during phase two will be issued in the coming days, according to the governor.
Public health officials continue to monitor for any sort of spike in cases that may be linked to George Floyd/Black Lives Matter protests across the state. Gov. Lamont said that as long as hospitalizations remain low and on the decline that the state will be in a good position for phase two on June 17.
Before announcing the new phase two reopen date, Gov. Lamont this week announced the go-ahead for schools to hold in-person commencements starting July 6 with the following guidelines: commencements are held outdoors, ceremonies are limited to a maximum of 150 people in attendance (including graduates), and proper social distancing protocols must be followed.