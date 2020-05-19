New governor executive order cancels overnight camps, sets date for day camps and summer school

The governor also signed an order extending the ban on large gatherings through the end of June

HARTFORD, Conn — With in-person schooling canceled for the rest of the academic year, all questions have now been "will summer camp still go on?"

Governor Ned Lamont has issued more executive orders Monday evening:

An order that extends the prohibition of large gatherings through June 20th.

Extension of restrictions on off-track betting, indoor fitness, and movie theaters to June 20th.

The order also allows for the sale of mixed drinks for takeout and delivery by various liquor permittees so long as:

The sale of those alcoholic beverages is allowed under the permit type held by the business, all other conditions of the sale meet the requirements of the Governor’s executive orders, and the sale is consistent with local or municipal open container ordinances or other requirements.

The order also put out the limitations on the operation of day camps, prohibiting day camps, which were not already operating as of May 5, from beginning operations for the season until June 22.

Day camps will also be required to comply with the limitations on child group sizes and enhanced health procedure requirements placed on child care programs.

Overnight, residential camps will not be allowed to reopen at this time.