Watch Live @ 2:30PM: Gov. Lamont to hold briefing two days ahead of phase one of Connecticut reopening

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing at 2:30 p.m. Monday to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts. He will be joined by Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman and Deputy Commissioner Glendowlyn Thames.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday his administration was carefully moving ahead with the state's planned reopening - phase one, despite a call for a delay by some Democratic state senators on Thursday.

The lawmakers expressed concern about how some parts of the state are still seeing an increased number of COVID-19 cases. Lamont noted that hospitalizations are in the third week of a downward progression and the state is rapidly increasing testing.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of eastern Connecticut lawmakers urged Lamont to get involved in working to reopen the casinos, which have left roughly 10,000 people out-of-work and impacted hundreds of businesses.

Connecticut will slowly begin to reopen starting on May 20. Phase one is set to start Wednesday, and certain businesses will be allowed to welcome people back. However, there are strict guidelines that will need to be in place to protect not only the employees, but the customers as well.