Watch Live @ 4PM | Gov. Lamont to provide update on COVID-19 in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Lamont is scheduled to hold his daily press conference at 4 p.m. Tuesday, where he will provide an update on Connecticut's response to COVID-19.

Tuesday's announcements come after the state saw a slight spike in hospitalizations Monday.

The number of Connecticut residents being treated had been trending downward for over a week. In Monday's statistics report, the total was at 706.

New cases in the state were up by 405, to 40,873 and officials reported 49 new deaths from COVID-19 related causes, bringing the total of deaths in the state to 3,742.

Fairfield County still has most of the cases in the state with 15,213 and 1,221.

A graph showing the total number of Connecticut COVID-19 hospitalizations over time. The position of the line indicates the date and number of people in the hospital at that time. Updated May 25.