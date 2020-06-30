Connecticut has largest day of testing and the lowest rate of positivity for COVID-19

According to Lamont, there were 21,416 tests given and 152 or .7% came back positive.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Lamont's officer released the most recent COVID-19 statistics on Tuesday showing Connecticut's overall decline in regards to the virus.

According to Lamont, there were 21,416 tests given and 152 or .7% came back positive. These numbers represent two milestones for Connecticut, the largest day of testing, and the lowest rate of positivity to date.

Hospitalizations continue to trend downward in the state. There are currently, as of June 30, 98 people in the hospital due to the virus. There were also two deaths today.