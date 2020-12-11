Connecticut hospitals have PPE now, but Sen. Blumenthal warns of impending critical supply shortages

When it comes to PPE and testing supplies, there’s a concern the demand will once again outpace the supply

HARTFORD, Conn — The second wave of COVID is here and we’re starting to see a lot of the same challenges we saw the first time around. Shortages of critical medical equipment.

We’ve learned from our mistakes and are better prepared for this second wave, but, when it comes to PPE and testing supplies, there’s a concern the demand will once again outpace the supply.

Luckily, hospitals like St. Francis accumulated a healthy stockpile during the summer months. Senator Richard Blumenthal was at St. Francis Hospital Thursday to put the spotlight on the recurring problem. "We will face severe shortages of PPE, testing supplies and other essential infrastructure," he said.

But there is a tool in the toolbox for the federal government. It’s called the Defense Production Act. "Is a path to quick manufacturing of these supplies. We need to invoke it," said Sen. Blumenthal.

The Defense Production act would provide money to force private manufacturers to go into the medical supply business. This was invoked in the Spring to boost the supply of ventilators. But it’s doesn’t mean hospitals would necessarily buy American made supplies if they can still source it cheaper offshore. "We need to develop the supply chain here in America, so we are not dependent on South Korea or China."

Although expected, the virus is taking a human toll on our healthcare heroes. Dr. Jessica Abrantes-Figueiredo is the Chief of Infectious Disease at St. Francis Hospital. She said, "We’ve gone through some pandemics before but nothing like this...It’s difficult when you can’t stop the train when it’s right in front of you."

Dr. Jessica Abrabtes-Figueiredo told FOX61 testing delays result in more PPE being used. "We’ve gotten better and part of that reason has been the turnaround time that we have for testing. When you are waiting 3-5 days to know if a patient has COVID or not we’re going to be using full PPE with those patients."