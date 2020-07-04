Connecticut Insurance Department Commissioner calls on auto insurers to lower personal auto premiums

He also asked for insurers to adjust certain commercial auto insurance

Commissioner Andrew Mais of the Connecticut Insurance Department, called on insurers Monday to lower personal auto premiums and adjust commercial hired and non-owned auto insurance.

“The emergency social distancing has resulted in fewer vehicles on the road, less miles being driven and reduced exposure to traffic accidents,” said Commissioner Mais. “Those are some of the factors that influence insurance premiums and consumers and businesses need financial relief.”

The insurance department released a notice asking all insurance companies offering Auto and Motorcycle Liability Insurance in Connecticut, to make sure premiums reflect the reduced risk due to lack of drivers on the road.

You can read that notice by clicking here.

Consumers, insurers, and brokers with questions can contact the department directly by email at cid.pc@ct.gov or by calling the Department at 800-203-3447 or 860-297-3900.

Consumers with questions about their insurance can contact the department, by:

Email at insurance@ct.gov.

Ask a question or file a complaint online.

Call the Consumer Helpline at 800-203-3447 or 860-297-3900.

Sign up for e-alerts to get the latest news, warnings and rate changes that may affect your premium.

Download consumer FAQs on health, homeowner and auto coverage.

Use the Department’s Speakers Bureau for public events.