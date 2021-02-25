Connecticut to receive 30,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week: Lamont

If authorized by FDA, the state could see a total of 130,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week - from Moderna, Pfizer and J&J.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Efforts to get shots into the arms of all Connecticut residents will soon get a boost.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday the state will receive 30,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.

... We were already anticipating 100,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines next week.



If approved by the FDA, we’ll get 130,000 total doses next week and it should continue increasing each week.



The governor also noted that Connecticut was already anticipating 100,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines next week.

During a Thursday morning press conference to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations for educators, Lamont provided a brief update regarding the virus statistics.

He reported Connecticut positivity rate was currently at 2.1%.

"Hospitalizations are down a bit," he also noted.

FDA scientists confirmed Wednesday that the J&J vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, and about 85% effective against the most serious illness. The agency also said J&J's shot — one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two — is safe to use.