Connecticut joins multi-state agreement to help make regional supply chain for COVID-19 related supplies

The group of states includes New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

Regional governors organized Saturday afternoon during Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily briefing announcing they will work together to fight the pandemic, including buying PPEs.

The consortium will consist of seven states - New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Massachusetts.

“The COVID-19 pandemic created a mad scramble for medical equipment across the entire nation – there was competition among states, private entities, and the federal government and we were driving up the prices of these critical resources. As a state and as a nation we can’t go through that again," Governor Cuomo said. "We’re going to form a regional state purchasing consortium with our seven northeast partner states to increase our market power when we're buying supplies and help us actually get the equipment at a better price. I want to thank our neighboring states for their ongoing support, generosity, and regional coordination on these important efforts.”

The overall goal is for states to get their hands on PPE, ventilators and other medical equipment to increase market power, bring down prices, and even save taxpayer money.

“With global supply chains continuing to experience a major disruption due to the pandemic, combining the efforts of our states into a regional purchasing initiative will help our states obtain needed PPE and other medical equipment without competing against each other," said Governor Ned Lamont. "I’ve long been advocating for the federal government to get involved because pitting all 50 states against each other to compete for these supplies has never made any sense. Partnering with our neighbors helps make our purchasing power stronger and more dependable.”