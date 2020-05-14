Watch live @ 2pm: Gov. Lamont daily briefing, announces $111 million in federal education funding

He will be joined by Commissioner of Aging and Disability Services and Co Chair of Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont said Thursday the State of Connecticut is receiving $111 million in federal coronavirus relief aid for the state’s school districts that will be used to support continued learning and address educational disruptions due to the global pandemic.

The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Education as part of the CARES Act that was adopted by Congress in March. It is in addition to the $27.8 million already announced for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.

Officials said the federal government allows for significant flexibility in how the state and local school districts spend the grant so that existing education funds can be repurposed to areas of highest need, mitigate fiscal impacts, and immediately address educational disruptions.

Lamont said that school districts in Connecticut have already received their full state education grant allocations for FY20, despite the cancellation of in-person classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.

While Connecticut was awarded a total of $111 million under EESERF, $11.1 million will be reserved for state-level activities, and the balance of $99.9 million will be distributed to local school districts based on the proportion of Title I funding they received for fiscal year 2020.\

Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts at 2 pm Thursday.

He will be joined by Amy Porter, Commissioner of the Department of Aging and Disability Services, and Dr. Albert Ko, co-chair of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group.

Lamont also announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to remain lowered at half-staff on Friday, May 15, 2020 in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day. Flags are also currently at half-staff in recognition and mourning of all those who have lost their lives and been affected by COVID-19.