Connecticut Law enforcement and fire thank healthcare workers

HARTFORD, Conn — Law enforcement, national guard members and firefighters took the time to show gratitude to healthcare workers on the front lines of taking care of COVID 19 patients



Hartford police and firefighters took a moment to just say thank you to healthcare workers at Hartford hospital. State police and national guard members also drove around with sirens to say thank you to healthcare workers at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.



“Incredibly just overwhelmed at the support of this entire city,” Registered Nurse Shelley Uthgenannt said.



Uthgenannt is a registered nurse at Hartford hospital where she helps take care of COVID 19 patients in the operation unit.



“When you have a COVID patient its that much more preparation and monitoring things that we need to do,” Uthgenannt said.



“It’s really moving first responders of all stripes are encountering things we’ve never encountered before,” Dr. Kathy Kalkbenner said.