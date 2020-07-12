Connecticut lawmakers propose new pandemic office

The new office would be composed of staff from key state agencies and focus on testing, emergency stockpiles and social services.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A group of Connecticut lawmakers plan to introduce legislation that would create a state Office of Pandemic Preparedness.

The new office would be composed of staff from key state agencies and focus on testing, emergency stockpiles and social services.

It would also encourage the manufacturing of masks, gowns and other supplies within the state.

The General Assembly is scheduled to convene Jan. 6.

Also Monday, the UConn men’s basketball team suspended team activities for a second time this fall following another positive coronavirus test in the program.