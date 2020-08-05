Connecticut leaders visit multiple nursing homes; advocates for more PPE and minority community

The caravan of cars filled with state leaders and healthcare advocates ended at Kimberly Hall North in Windsor.

WINDSOR, Conn. — State representatives showed their support to healthcare workers Friday by visiting several nursing homes across the state while still addressing the needs of minority communities suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The caravan of cars filled with state leaders and healthcare advocates ended at Kimberly Hall North in Windsor where state representative heard from healthcare workers sharing their stories when battling COVID-19.

“It’s been an emotional time... it’s a lot, coronavirus is a scary virus,” said Tanya Hopkins.

Hopkins works at Kimberly Hall North which has the second highest numbers of deaths in nursing homes, she tells FOX61 it’s been hard on her and staff who has had to watch many die due to coronavirus.

More than 40-people have died from COVID-19 at Kimberly Hall North putting a strain on workers who say they are putting themselves at risk not just because its their job, but because people here are family.

Courtney Wood said, “Everyone from housekeeping to CNAs to Nurses to Administrative staff, we’re working hard. We will always grieve the losses that we’ve had but going forward we have the support of our family.”

Some state leaders are taking the time now to address another growing concern with COVID-19 and its deadly effects of minority communities and lack of personal protective equipment for those on the front lines.

Representative Patricia Miller of Stamford said, “I’m tired of seeing my people die, you know there are underlying health issues that whenever you hear about COVID-19, what do they say? Underlying health issues and so we’re tired of that and we need to do more.”

Leaders here are advocating for more testing, more protective equipment and more.