Residents met with long lines, wait times as they scramble to get COVID-19 tests ahead of holidays

Meanwhile, New Haven has opened more testing sites to meet growing demand.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — With the holidays around the corner, many are making a mad dash to get tested for COVID-19. Local health departments are trying to meet that need, opening new sites for the holidays.

The New Haven Health Department is one of them. The Elm City has partnered with Wren Laboratories to run two new sites for the holidays.

The first is on Sargent Drive in Long Wharf, running in the mornings, and the other is on The New Haven Green, held in the afternoons. Both are free saliva tests, which are self-collected. People can expect the results to be 99.9% accurate, and they'll get them in two days, according to Wren Labs' director.

"I want to make sure all of my family and friends are safe," said Kristen Taylor, one of the many people scrambling to get a test before this weekend. "I tried to make an appointment and it wasn’t until after the holidays so it was a little bit late."

Mayor Justin Elicker notified New Haven neighbors of the new testing opportunities earlier this week when the sites opened on Monday.

"If you can give someone the gift of a negative test, that’s exactly what you need to do," said Mark Kidd, director of Wren Laboratories.

Kidd and his colleagues are running the sites, and working overtime.

“We had anticipated a certain level this week and we were wrong. The demand has just exploded, particularly going towards the holidays," Kidd said.

"Our cases here in the city of New Haven have increased 100% since last week," said Maritza Bond, Director of Health in New Haven.

The New Haven Green bringing me some holiday cheer this morning!!



This spot is one of two brand new #COVID19 testing sites in the city, open right before the holidays.



The other is on 60 Sargent Dr. in the Long Wharf neighborhood.



Bond is urging residents not to gather with people who are not immediate family this upcoming weekend. She said 34% of the hospitalizations in the city have proven to be breakthrough cases.

"That’s good, but we need more options actually," said Rick Free, who traveled from New London to get tested for COVID in New Haven. "I think they’re late on it they should have thought about this like two months ago, right?”

It's full speed ahead from here the drive-thru sites and many others will be open for the holiday season.

The hours for the new sites in New Haven are listed below:

60 SARGENT DRIVE LONG WHARF DRIVE-THRU TESTING SITE:

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 8:00 A.M.–12 noon



NEW HAVEN GREEN; 250 TEMPLE STREET TESTING SITE:

Monday-Thursday 2:00 P.M. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday 1:00 P.M. - 5:00 p.m.



New Haven also offers rapid and PCR testing at the New Haven at Cornell Scott Health Center, Fair Haven Community Health Care, Yale-New Haven Hospital, and select Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid pharmacies.

