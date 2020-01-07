Connecticut has the lowest rate of positivity for COVID-19 testing since crisis began

100 people are hospitalized, an increase of 2

Governor Lamont's office released the most recent COVID-19 statistics on Wednesday showing Connecticut's overall decline in regards to the virus.

According to Lamont, there were 11,448 tests given with a positivity rate of 0.5%, this is the lowest rate of positivity to date

Hospitalizations continue to trend downward in the state. There are currently, as of July 1, 100 people in the hospital due to the virus, two more than yesterday. There were also two deaths.

Fairfield County has the most confirmed and probable cases of the virus with 16,078 confirmed and 639 probable. It also has the most COVID-19 related deaths out of any other county with 1,070 deaths.