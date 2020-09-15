Gov. Lamont implements new fines for mask, large gathering mandate violators

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz and transportation officials will be handing out masks to travelers this morning.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont announcing new fines for those who violate mask and social distancing orders.

The governor signed an executive order mandating masks back on April 20.

Gov. Lamont said the new implementation would give cities and towns more leverage when people are breaking the rules.

Fines will be given by law enforcement and local public health officials.

The new fines include:

$100 for violating the mask order.

$250 for attending an event that exceeds the size limit.

$500 for organizing an event that exceeds the size limit.

As of right now, the capacity for events are:

25 people indoors

100 or outdoors

The fines will take effect this week.

Happening later this morning, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz along with transportation officials will be handing out free masks in New Haven for commuters.

Yesterday, Metro-North began their enforcement of mask-wearing on trains heading into New York. Officials had found that there was a 90 percent rate of people complying with mask orders, but there is the desire to raise that number higher.