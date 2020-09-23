Connecticut municipalities mulling over Halloween

The CDC's guidelines for the fall have listed a number of low to moderate risk events.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The CDC has released new guidelines on Halloween and fall activities. This has state officials across the state coming together to discuss what to do with trick-or-treaters.

"Halloween is outside with masks on so it sounds like something that should be doable," said Governor Ned Lamont.

The Governor was optimistic about the annual fall tradition as he spoke with reporters. His words are encouraging for would-be trick-or-treaters but does that mean people will participate?

"Policymakers and the politicians can decide one thing but if ultimately people don’t feel comfortable about it they’re going to decide by turning your lights off," said Sen. Derek Slap (D) of West Hartford.

Municipalities across the state are beginning to have discussions on the topic. From West Hartford to New Haven, talks are being had but no official decisions have been made.

The CDC's guidelines for the fall have listed a number of low to moderate risk events. They list pumpkin carving and scavenger hunts with immediate family as well as most outdoor events as low risk. Orchards and pumpkin patches where you can remain socially distant as a moderate risk. The CDC reminds people to wash their hands or sanitize before picking or touching anything.

TheCDC listed traditional door-to-door Trick-or-Treating as well as any event that could put you in tight quarters with strangers as high risk.

"There’s a lot of opportunity for people to get really creative with masks this year," said Laura Feist-Roche, the Owner of Happy Daze Costumes in Norwalk. "I think that every costume could have a coordinating mask and really have fun with it."

Some creativity with a mask could help you win a virtual costume contest this year. Happy Daze Costumes is adjusting to the times by offering appointment-based shopping to give you a safe place to shop over 1000 costumes.

"Costume purchases and accessories, makeup and wigs and all that other stuff," said Feist-Roche.

Feist-Roche says the inquiries for costumes begin picking up this time of year and will be at their peak in just a few weeks. She says the best way to make a winning costume from home is by getting the kids involved.

"If they’re all in, go for it and just be really creative with things that you have at home and things that you can find at stores that you have access to," said Roche.

You can book an appointment with Happy Daze Costumes by going to their website or by emailing info@happydazecostumes.com.