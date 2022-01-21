Connecticut National Guard distributes 50K COVID-19 tests to nursing homes

The distribution was to make sure that nursing homes were prepared amid a new executive mandate.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The battle against COVID-19 was front and center at Camp Hartell on Friday morning.

“It is imperative, everyone needs to be protected to stop the spread,” said Ben Bargnesi from the Harbor Village Nursing Home in New London.

A new mandate from Gov. Ned Lamont requires that anyone visiting a Connecticut nursing home needs to be vaccinated or test negative within 72 hours of the visit. The goal in Windsor Locks on Friday was to make sure all Connecticut facilities had those tests available.

“We will be able to test our visitors coming in which we have not been able to do before because we don’t have the supplies,” said Karen Chadderton from The Pines of Bristol nursing home.

Men and women in uniform served a parade of cars from 210 nursing homes.

“The guardsman that we have had supporting this effort have been fantastic,” said 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker.

In total, the National Guard handed out 50,000 antigen tests to facilities from West Hartford to New London.

“We just hope this helps facilitate people being able to see their loved ones safely in nursing homes around the state,” said Tucker.

All of Friday’s work was done outdoors with windchills well below zero.

“All in all it is about being out here rain or shine, sleet, snow, warm, cold to make sure these facilities around the state are well equipped and have the supplies they need to operate safely,” said Tucker.

It was that dedication that had those on the front lines of the state’s nursing homes saying thank you.

“They have supported the industry throughout the whole COVID thing in the state, they have been fabulous,” said Chadderton.

