Connecticut sees multiple days of no COVID-19-related deaths

HARTFORD, Conn. — This week, all eyes have been on Tropical Storm Isaias and the damage left behind by its winds that whipped through Connecticut. However, the world continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Lamont provided COVID-19 updates for the state Thursday, saying Connecticut reached its third consecutive day with no related deaths being reported.

According to official data released as of 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, the state is now recording 50,245 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 20 from Wednesday.

After hospitalizations appeared to be back on the downward trend Wednesday, seven more residents are currently being treated for the disease.

A total of 66 patients are hospitalized, Gov. Lamont reported.

The governor also said Thursday that all hospitals in the state are back on the grid following Tropical Storm Isaias.

To date, 855,126 COVID-19 PCR tests have been administered. That is 8,984 more tests than Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the governor also announced that the regional travel advisory in the Tri-State area that went into effect last month continues to expand.

It now includes Rhode Island.

Meanwhile, Delaware and Washington, DC have been removed from the list.

The advisory directs incoming travelers from states with a significant community spread of COVID-19 to self-quarantine for a 14-day period.

Officials say the quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

As of Tuesday, the full list of locations meeting this criteria includes:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Additionally, Gov. Lamont announced that more SNAP benefits will be coming on August 14 for over 108,200 households in Connecticut.

The state's Department of Social Services will be providing $16.4 million in Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefits to nearly half of Connecticut’s SNAP participants.

That will be added to the $84.5 million in emergency benefits disbursed in April, May, June, and July.

Authorized by the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020, the extra food benefits are going to over 108,200 households not currently receiving the maximum benefits allowed for their household size. This means that all households enrolled in SNAP will receive the maximum food benefit allowable for their household size, even if they are not usually eligible for the maximum benefit, a release read.

Here's what that increase the maximum allotment of SNAP benefits look like per household size: