Connecticut nursing homes come together to find new ways to serve at-risk citizens from COVID-19

Masonicare’s Ashlar Village say they are taking extra measures when anyone walks through the building.

Connecticut nursing homes are coming together to find new ways to better serve their residents who are now a part of an at-risk group when dealing with the coronavirus.

Masonicare’s Ashlar Village say they are taking extra measures when anyone walks through the building.

It’s due to residents here being a part of the at-risk community for more severe symptoms of the coronavirus.

Angela Christie who is the Operations of Residential Healthcare said, “We want our residents to feel safe and cared for, so we are staying up on all of the guidelines, we’re doing as everyone keeps saying do hand washing, social distancing.”

According to Masonicare, the facility cleans itself multiple times a day where residents may frequently touch surfaces.

FOX61 sat down with officials over the facility who say if someone was infected, they already have a plan in place, the resident would first be quarantined and family could still visit.

Peter Morris who is the Vice-President of Residential Services said, “In that situation as we are doing in our health center, people can use electronic means to see their family members through Skype or Facetime, so if we have to restrict visiting we will obviously make that available.”

With a plan in place, residents FOX61 spoke to say the plan has caused an ease of mind for Ashlar Village’s 500-plus residents.

John Roberts said, “I think I have every reason to be confident and quite safe here.”

Roberts has lived in Ashlar village for about 8-years and says looking at the virus impact the world is like something he has never seen before but is still comfortable in what he calls his “bubble” of a community.

Roberts said, “We don’t go out too often and we don’t need to go out to often, so I know the risk of the virus entering into Ashlar Village is relatively low.”

With a low risk, officials say they are prepared to keep their residents safe for the long haul.

Ann Collette who is he Vice-President of Strategy at Masonicare said, “We signed onto this role in life to care for people and I can see that these employees are stepping up and are doing the right thing by the people we serve... it’s really nice a little kind of shining light in such a dim time.”