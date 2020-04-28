Connecticut offers financial relief for frontline workers struggling with child care costs

The program offers subsidies directly to the child care providers so the children can get the care needed and allowing their parents to get to work.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Connecticut Office of Early Childhood announced Monday that it has launched the CTCARES for Frontline Workers Program.

The program is aimed to help these types of workers who are struggling to pay costs of child care during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will offer subsidies directly to the child care providers so the children can get the care needed and allowing their parents to get to work. The subsidy will depend on how many children need care and the number of hours the frontline workers work.

Frontline workers include anyone who has to work outside their home for at least eight hours a week, caring for people or providing in-person direct services and essential goods.

These types of workers include:

Health care workers

First responders

Child care workers

Grocery workers

Workers at state facilities

Home/group home care workers (for seniors, youth, mental health, or people with disabilities)

People who provide in-person services to any of the above

According to the program, if a frontline workers work 21 or more hours a week and has one child, then $200 each week for up to six weeks. If one works the same amount of hours and has more than one child, then up to a maximum of $500 per family each week for up to six weeks.

Anyone already involved in the Care 4 Kids program is ineligible and there is a family income limit of up to 85 percent of the state median income to qualify.

Applications are being accepted from April 27 to May 22.

To apply, call 1-800-505-1000.