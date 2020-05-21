For attractions like Powder Ridge Mountain Park, a welcome sight -- Bikes

Mountain bike lift tickets had sold out for their first day back.

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. — After their ski season was cut short due to the novel coronavirus, Powder Ridge Mountain Park is back in business, with mountain bikers replacing skiers on their trails.

The 220 acre park welcomed back bikers on Thursday taking the government guidelines into their strategy. “Keep to social distancing and wear your mask,” said Tom Loring, the training center director at Powder Ridge.

Loring said mountain bike lift tickets had sold out for their first day back. “Getting back outside to see your friends from a few feet away and catch up a bit, sharing a laugh, we need that,“ Loring added.

Nearby at Lyman Orchards, the picking season will begin sometime in June but golf is already in full swing. And across the state in East Canaan, Len Allyn offers a different drive – on a UTV (utility sport vehicle).

Allyn is back for another season of Backyard Adventure UTV Tours where social distancing is built into the business model.

“What’s really unique, “ Allyn said, “is how a family can come out to the country and be away from everything and have a lot of fun especially during these troubled times.”