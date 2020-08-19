More than one million COVID-19 tests completed in Connecticut

“This is a significant milestone, but we have to continue these efforts and keep going," Governor Lamont said.

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Lamont announced Wednesday that the state has officially performed one million coronavirus PCR-based diagnostic tests.

The many tests have helped Connecticut to remain one of the few in the nation to keep the virus contained to low levels of transmission throughout the summer, the governor's office said in a release.

“This is a significant milestone, but we have to continue these efforts and keep going," Governor Lamont said. "We’re committed to moving forward with initiatives that keep testing available in the state to protect our residents, maintain the progress of our safe reopening, and get children back to school. I want to thank our partners in both the public and private sectors that have made this milestone a reality.”

Throughout the pandemic, Connecticut has ensured that COVID-19 testing is accessible for all residents with new and innovative efforts, including testing programs for those at greater risk to exposure.

Overall, Gov. Lamont allocated at least $250 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to support the efforts.

Officials say the state's testing was instrumental in maintaining rapid turnaround times even as other states have experienced significant spikes in cases.

As of today, more than 1 million COVID-19 tests have been completed in Connecticut.



I'm proud of all our partners who've made tests available to everyone, and I thank everyone who's been tested.



"During the month of August, the median time for a Connecticut test result to be delivered has been one day, and 75 percent of tests have been returned in two days or less," officials wrote in a release. "This is in stark comparison to reports from other states, where test results often take a week or more to return, rendering contract tracing and isolation strategies ineffective."