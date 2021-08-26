Connecticut parents explain why they are against their children being forced to wear masks

These mothers say they are not against mask-wearing in general but they are against their children being forced to wear masks without an option to choose.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — A group of parents against Governor Lamont’s mask mandate for children in the upcoming school year wanted to be heard.

“It’s been a year and a half of this,” said Trisha Connelly of Bristol.

A year and a half of what Connelly called complying but not being heard.

She is a mother of one and wanted to know why a public discussion was not held before Governor Lamont implemented the statewide mask mandate.

“I feel that the opportunity for true public discourse has been arrogantly dismissed by people who seem to have an agenda rather than their role as a steward,” added Connelly.

Her son, she said, does not like wearing the mask.

“He believes in choice you know? And that’s the other thing is if he was comfortable wearing it or not comfortable wearing it, we have that discussion,” added Connelly.

Wednesday’s roundtable discussion at Highland Elementary School was interrupted by a group of angry parents.

One of them was Amy Bourdon who explained to FOX61 the reason behind her anger. She has an autistic son who is non-verbal and wearing a mask would take away his ability to learn how to speak.

“The circumstances that they claim you really need to wear a mask which is when you’re talking, singing and there’s some other indications you should wear it - he doesn’t generally do any of that,” said Bourdon of Cheshire.

These mothers want to make it clear – they are not against mask-wearing in general, but rather, they are against their children being forced to wear masks without an option to choose.

“Why are we masking three-year old’s? Why are we masking toddlers? Why are we masking children in general?” said Jennifer Vangorder of Bristol.

Governor Lamont’s mask mandate is a law, so this means if a child were to walk into a school without a mask, they will be handed one at the door.

