Connecticut parochial and non-public schools will be eligible to receive funding as part of American Rescue Plan

One of those schools who is eligible is the Saint Bernard School in Uncasville. They kept their doors open throughout the pandemic.

UNCASVILLE, Connecticut -- Several parochial and non-public schools in Connecticut will receive a large chunk of money to help students get back on track from the pandemic.

It is part of President Biden's American Rescue Plan.

"You did it cautiously, you did it safely," said Gov. Ned Lamont.

Governor Lamont toured the school Tuesday afternoon to get a behind-the-scenes look at how students have been learning during the pandemic. He informed them children ages 12 to 15 are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

He said the vaccines will first be available at mass vaccination sites and eventually, be accessible in schools and pharmacies.

Bishop Michael Cote commended the governor's leadership in his Coronavirus response.

"You made my life and the life of this diocese easier throughout this past year because of your guidance," said Bishop Cote.

Unlike public schools, many private schools like the Saint Bernard School upped their safety precautions so their students can stay with in-person learning.

"They made extra effort in terms of masks, sanitation and convinced parents and students they could do it safely and they did it safely," added Gov. Lamont.

$16 million will be going to parochial and non-public schools around the state. Once a school is approved to receive the funding, they can use it as they wish.

"COVID-related can be related to learning loss. It could be related to social and emotional learning. It can be related to ventilation systems, it can be related to wrap around, it can be related to summer learning camps," added Gov. Lamont.

