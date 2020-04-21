Connecticut partners with 'How We Feel' app to improve COVID-19 response

The app is supported by a nonprofit organization and people who use it would not require logging in or the sharing personal info like their name.

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Lamont announced Monday the state and the developers of How We Feel app have partnered in an effort to provide scientists with health information to understand the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The information would be provided anonymously.

The app is supported by a nonprofit organization and people who use it would not require logging in or the sharing personal info like their name or even email address.

How We Feel was developed by leading health experts from multiple institutions like Harvard University and MIT. It was created so healthcare workers to collect information on COVID-19 due to widespread testing shortages.

“We’re all looking for something we can do to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this app provides an opportunity for everyone – regardless of whether you are currently sick or if you are in a healthy condition – to share how you’re feeling to leading health professionals, so they can track the spread of this virus and quickly determine where a new outbreak may be occurring,” Governor Lamont said. “Likewise, as people report healthier symptoms, the data could reveal which health measures are having the fastest impact and apply those learnings in other areas. It’s quick and easy to use, and completely anonymous. By encouraging everyone to use How We Feel, we all benefit.”

The Governor explained in a press release, the information that is shared with leading medical institutions so public health professionals and scientists can better sport emerging outbreaks early, help identify new populations that at risk, and to measure "the efficacy of public health measures such as social distancing."