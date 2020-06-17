Reopening Connecticut | Restaurants begin indoor seating

It will still be different than what we're used to

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Today is phase two of reopening Connecticut, and that means restaurants can now open to indoor dining.

However, it will be different than we are used to.

Restaurants have been eager to reopen for weeks, and many people have also been eager to get back to them.

Only some were able to accommodate outdoor dining when phase one came on May 20th while others have been take out only for months.

Starting today, you can eat inside a restaurant. But, if you do visit a restaurant, keep in mind that they will be at 50 percent capacity for now.

Indoor waiting areas will be closed as well as any buffets and self-serving stations.

The seating may also look different because tables should be arranged in a way that allows for social distancing.

You will need to wear a mask while moving around the restaurant, and employees will be wearing masks as well.

Restaurants with bar seating will be able to keep that open, as long as they install a plexiglass barrier between the workers and the guests.

Like other businesses, there will be extra cleaning and sanitizing taking place.

Hand sanitizer should also be available to you.

All businesses that are reopening today did need to self-certify ahead of time with the state, stating they are following the COVID-19 guidelines

As of yesterday, overall cases in Connecticut continue to trend downward along with current hospitalizations. The state now has confirmed 45,349 people who have tested positive for the virus and 201 current hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, 4,210 people have died due to the virus.