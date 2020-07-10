Phase 3 reopening: What you need to know

After a nearly 3 month delay, Connecticut is now heading for phase 3 of its reopening plan.

HARTFORD, Conn — Phase 3 of Connecticut's reopening plan is here, ushering in some new guidance for businesses and residents.

So what's changing?

According to the state's website, phase 3 business changes include:

Restaurants, personal services, hair salons, barbershops, and libraries: Increase from 50 percent to 75 percent capacity indoors. This is subject to COVID-19 safety requirements

Outdoor event venues (e.g. amphitheaters, race tracks, etc.): Increase from 25 percent to 50 percent capacity. This is dependent on the use of masks and social distancing requirements

Indoor performing arts venues: These locales will be able to open at 50 percent capacity with masks and social distancing requirements in place

Bars and nightclubs: These businesses will continue to remain closed.

Phase 3 is also changing the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings:

Private, recreational:

Indoor - Occurs at commercial establishment/places of business: 50% capacity, capped at 100 people | Occurs at private residence: 25 people

Outdoor: Capped at 150 people.

Graduations

Indoor: 50% capacity, capped at 200 people with masks and social distancing.

Outdoor: 50% capacity of 6-foot spacing, no cap with masks and social distancing

Religious gatherings:

Indoor: 50% capacity, capped at 200 people with masks and social distancing

Outdoor: 50% capacity and 6-foot spacing, no cap with masks and social distancing

Connecticut was initially on track to begin phase 3 in July, but 'erring on the side of caution', Governor Ned Lamont paused it.

While Connecticut has recently been seeing an uptick in cases and in hospitalizations, Gov. Lamont is still confident moving forward with the reopening plans.

“The reason why we are able to have a discussion about even entering into Phase 3 is because of Connecticut residents’ collective actions to fight the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Lamont said. “By taking the sector rules seriously, wearing masks, physically distancing, and washing your hands regularly, I believe that we can continue to keep these rates low while also easing some of the restrictions that were enacted earlier this year. I applaud the residents of our state for what they’ve been doing, and urge them to keep it up.”

As of October 6, Connecticut's infection rate was about 1.5% which remains lower in comparison to the national average of nearly 5%, according to the CDC.