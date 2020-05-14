Connecticut prison ordered to speed up inmate releases

Federal Judge Michael Shea on Tuesday ordered prison officials to implement a process by Friday to move as many inmates as possible to home.

DANBURY, Conn. — A judge in Connecticut has ordered officials at the federal prison in Danbury to speed up moving inmates to home confinement to protect them from the coronavirus.

