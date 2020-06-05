Connecticut prison population drops by over 1,000 people since March

This to protect the DOC's first responders and the inmates.

The prison population in Connecticut has dropped by 1,609 people since March 1. This is a part of the DOC's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DOC said on Wednesday it is continuing to "modified operational plans and preventative measures implemented at all correctional facilities," they also reducing population by releasing low-risk offenders with stable home plans verified through the reentry planning process. By doing this the DOC claims it has created necessary space for inmates to be treated for COVID-19.

A signed policy by DOC commissioner Cook on Apr 2, allowed furloughs up to 45-days for inmates that are serving two years or less.

“Prior to any staff or offender COVID-19 cases, my direction was clear. Review all eligible offenders for release without circumventing risk assessments as swiftly as possible and add a layer of review that would prioritize offenders considered high risk if exposed to the virus,” said Commissioner Cook. “Balancing public safety, victim impact and public health considerations, while identifying housing and community supportive services during a pandemic is no easy task. The job they have done to release eligible offenders has exceeded even my expectations.