Connecticut readies to implement triage centers, hospital testing to fight Coronavirus

About 200 Connecticut residents are under a 14-day self-quarantine.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Surrounded by doctors, Governor Ned Lamont provided a Coronavirus update from St. Francis Hospital. “We are ramping up our testing capability dramatically,” said Lamont. Right now, Connecticut can test about 500 people through kits at the health lab in Rocky Hill. Hospital level testing is still about two weeks away. FOX61 asked Governor Lamont how many kits we need. “More is the answer to that question. More.”



In a letter to the director of the CDC, the Governor asked for more. Looser federal guidelines on who should be tested means more kits are needed. “We will be able to make sure that those folks who are most at risk to themselves and spreading the virus that they can self-quarantine and self-monitor,” said Lamont.



About 200 Connecticut residents are under a 14-day self-quarantine. And there's testing help on the way from the private sector.

“Quest and Labcorp announced that they are now rolling out commercial testing capabilities which is a big deal because that significantly expands the National capacity for processing tests,’ said Josh Gaballe, Connecticut’s Chief Operating Officer.



Connecticut hospitals are making plans to set up testing triage centers. “It’s everything from tents to it could be offices,” said Dr. John Rodis, the President of St. Francis Hospital. “But the idea here is for keeping them out of the hospitals out of the emergency departments.”



Connecticut hospitals are implementing a 4-point strategy that includes conserving infectious disease equipment like masks, gloves, face shields and gowns. Dr. Jim Mazo of Trinity Health New England said, “We are in active daily contact with our supply chain. All of our hospitals are at the level green. We have backup reserve supplies.”



The federal government just approved about 8-billion to fight the coronavirus. About a billion of that will be divided among the states. Gov. Lamont says he is considering allocating state money.