Connecticut ready for March Madness as COVID-19 restrictions ease

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut will loosen COVID-19 capacity limitations for businesses and restaurants Friday.

The ease of restrictions comes just in time for March Madness. Vaughan’s Public House in Hartford has been impacted by the pandemic and prepares for more business this weekend.

“March Madness is usually huge for us,” said Johnny Vaughan owner and manager of Vaughan’s Public House.

Vaughan said the traditional Irish pub that has been open for 17 years also has a sports crowd for soccer games and basketball tournaments.

“Yeah!,” said Governor Lamont Friday. “Yay. We’re having March Madness. Aren’t you happy about that? I am. I really missed it.”

Excitement is building with the UCONN and the University of Hartford basketball teams playing in the NCAA basketball tournaments this weekend.

“This is great,” Governor Lamont said. “This is the beginning of something really special. University of Connecticut Men, they deserve to be back there. They always should be back there. They’re one of our championship teams and I’m really happy to see them back and the women are going to soar.”

“Everybody tunes in for March Madness,” said the University of Hartford, Associate Athletic Director Matthew Raidbard. “To be a part of it is just unbelievable for our coaches and student-athletes, our athletic department, and our university. It brings so much positive attention.”

Capacity limits on retail, gyms, and restaurants will be lifted Friday.

“It would’ve been so nice this year with the of University Hartford in it too because I’m pretty familiar with those guys,” Vaughan said. “I know the coach and they’ve been in here a few times and they have a lot of alumni around here and it’s kind of nice to see the underdog there.”

However, social distancing and the mask mandate will still be enforced.

“We are going to maintain the mask and the spacing requirements,” Governor Lamont said. “What that means in terms of restaurants and non-theater, we're keeping that in place. Eight people to a table so it doesn't become a big party and we're going to maintain the 11 pm curfew.

Amusement parks can open on April 2. Outdoor events venues can also increase their capacity to 50% and indoor stadiums can open at 10% capacity.

The University of Hartford Hawks’ Men’s basketball team’s 15-player roster represents eight states and four countries. The University of Hartford also embraces diversity with students from 49 states and 47 countries and an undergraduate minority representation of 42%.

