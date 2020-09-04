Connecticut receives donation of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment

400,000 tablets or 4,000 bottles of the 200 mg hydroxychloroquine tablets have been shipped out. Hospitals are starting to receive the drug.

The Department of Consumer Protection said Thursday the state of Connecticut has received a donation of hydroxychloroquine from Amneal Pharmaceuticals, which is headquartered in New Jersey.

The FDA recently authorized emergency use of the drug to treat COVID-19 in certain hospitalized patients. The drug will be distributed to acute care hospitals as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Hydroxychloroquine is traditionally used to treat autoimmune diseases like Lupus

“Making sure that medical facilities have the resources they need to treat patients who are in dire need of our support is an absolute priority. I want to thank Amneal Pharmaceuticals for their generous donation, along with DCP, and the Connecticut Hospital Association for working to ensure this medication goes to the right place. What we’re going through is unprecedented, and it will continue to take public-private partnerships like this to get through it.” said Governor Ned Lamont.

400,000 tablets or 4,000 bottles of the 200 mg hydroxychloroquine tablets have been shipped out. Hospitals are starting to receive the drug.

The DCP said the drug was sent to hospitals based on the total number of beds the hospital is licensed for and more was sent to hospitals supporting or expecting to support the recovery centers.