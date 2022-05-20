Connecticut recommends state workers mask up inside

Connecticut's positivity rate is at 14.19%.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut is recommending that state workers and visitors to state buildings mask up again in indoor spaces due to rising COVID numbers.

Connecticut's positivity rate is at 14.19% as numbers have been steadily increasing for weeks.

Because of this trend, and in light of CDC and Connecticut Department of Public Health recommendations, Gov. Ned Lamont's administration is encouraging individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to mask while in the presence of others in state-owned buildings while COVID-19 community levels are 'high'. While masks are being recommended, they are still not being required.

The recommendation was emailed to employees by the state Division of Administrative Services on Friday. The administration also recommends that if employees and visitors aren't feeling well, they should stay home and not enter state buildings.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

