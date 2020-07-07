First time since March Connecticut records zero new COVID-19 related deaths

The state has not had no COVID-19 related deaths in months. Current hospitalizations rose to 83 people.

CONNECTICUT, USA — For the first time in months, Connecticut recorded zero COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday. There have been 4,338 people who have died due to the virus.

The current hospitalizations did increase by 14 people to bring the current total to 83 people. Though hospitalizations are up, the rate of positivity remains below 1%.

According to the Governor's office, 5,745 tests were administered and 57 or .99% came back positive. Lamont tweeted saying Connecticut is ranked best in the country in COVID-19 growth rate.

For more information on Connecticut's COVID-19 statistics, click here.

The governor also made several other announcements Tuesday regarding a variety of topics like long-term care facilities, taxes, and travel.

Connecticut added three more states to its travel advisory. The list now includes Delaware, Kansas, and Oklahoma. There are 19 states on this travel advisory list. Anyone traveling into the Tri-State area from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average are directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state.

The Governor's office also reminded residents that Connecticut's individual income tax returns and payments due July 15. The deadline was extended 90 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Given the uncertainty brought by the COVID-19 outbreak, this extension offered taxpayers additional time to file; those who file and pay on or before July 15, 2020, will not be subject to any penalties or interest," said Acting Revenue Services Commissioner John Biello. "The tax professionals at DRS will continue to deliver the highest-quality customer service during these challenging times. Moving forward, we encourage taxpayers to contact the agency by phone or e-mail with their questions."