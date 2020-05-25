Lamont says 49 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations slightly up

Total deaths now 3,742

HARTFORD, Conn — The governor's office released the daily statistics Monday afternoon, showing the impact on Connecticut.

Forty-nine people were reported to have died from COVID-19 related causes, bringing the total of deaths in the state to 3,742.

Hospitalizations were slightly up with five more to bring the total to 706. However, the overall trend continues down from it's high a month ago.

Fairfield County still has most of the cases in the state with 15,213 and 1,221.

New cases in the state were up by 405, to 40,873, but overall the trend is downward.

Wednesday, restaurants began outdoor service and shopping malls welcomed customers in the first phase of Connecticut’s reopening from the coronavirus shutdown.

An iconic Connecticut pizza shop is the first business to get a permit from the state allowing it to add outdoor seating as part of a plan to aid businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lamont said the Connecticut Department of Transportation has approved a permit allowing Mystic Pizza to add tables in the front of the building near the doorways and on the sidewalk.

Under the state's first phase of reopening, restaurants that were previously limited to take-out and delivery only were permitted to begin serving diners outdoors.

Lamont recently signed an executive order to help businesses that don't have outdoor space available by creating a process that allows them to get permission to use sidewalks and other areas in the state's right-of-way.

Mystic Pizza has become a tourist attraction in Connecticut since Julia Roberts starred in the movie about the lives of three waitresses working at the small-town pizza parlor.

Connecticut's two federally recognized tribes said they're planning to reopen parts of their southeastern Connecticut casinos on June 1, despite Gov. Ned Lamont saying it's too early and dangerous.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, which are sovereign nations, said they're taking numerous steps to ensure that Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun are safe.

Lamont said he plans to talk with the tribes, but if that doesn't work the state might warn patrons driving to the casinos.