Connecticut releases latest nursing home, assisted living COVID-19 numbers

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Lamont's office released the latest COVID-19 nursing home statistics Thursday evening.

Lamont said the state would release the number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, fatalities related to the virus, and probable deaths at the facilities every week.

In the report broken down town-by town, it shows a total of 4,814 nursing home residents have been confirmed to have COVID-19 and of that, 958 people have been laboratory-confirmed to have died due to the virus.

There are also 291 probable deaths due to the virus.

Abbot Terrance Health Center in Waterbury leads the state with 30 deaths related to the COVID-19 at its facility.

The governor's office also report coronavirus data from the state's assisted living facilities.

A total of 558 assisted living residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.