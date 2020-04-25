Connecticut releases latest nursing home COVID-19 numbers

Nursing homes have been some of the hardest-hit areas in the state in terms of COVID-19. As of Friday,3,423 people have been confirmed to have the virus.

The latest COVID-19 nursing home statistics were released Friday evening. Every week Connecticut will release the number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, who have been confirmed to die to the virus, and probable deaths.

The report shows that 3,423 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19. Of that, 568 people have been laboratory-confirmed to have died due to the virus. There are also 200 probable deaths due to the virus.

Sheridan Woods Health Care Center is tied with Waterbury's Abbot Terrance Health Center with the most deaths related to the COVID-19. Each nursing home has 22 people who have died. Kimberly Hall North has eight people who have been confirmed to have died due to the virus. However, according to the report, the home has 26 probable people who have died due to COVID-19.

Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion, a nursing home FOX61 has covered in the past, has 11 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths.