Manchester pastor looking forward to reopening his church

MANCHESTER, Conn. — As many look forward to the state beginning the reopening process, places of worship are wondering what it means for them, and what the next step will look like. Pastor David Taylor of First Baptist Church in Manchester is considering when he can reopen.

“We’re not trying to push the envelope we just want to know where the envelope is,” he said.

Right now, he’s thinking about holding outdoor services.

“We would have family groups that are already together, stay together and be 6 to 10 feet apart from other groups, bring their own chairs or blanket and sit on our back lawn,” he said.

He says cars could also park here in the back lot, for anyone who is more comfortable staying inside their own car.

“We plan to have parking attendants and other safety monitors to make sure everyone gets in and out safely,” said Taylor.

While current state guidelines limit gatherings to groups of no more than five, there is an exception for places of worship.

“They can have up to 50 people there, with the appropriate social distancing but you know me i think people over the age of 65 should stay home and worship in a different way,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

Pastor Taylor says he has more than 50 people in his congregation, so following that limit, even outdoors, would pose a challenge.

“I don’t know how we would say who can come in and who can’t come in and how we would monitor that on a Sunday morning,” he said.

The Diocese of Bridgeport has made the decision to allow outdoor celebrations of mass beginning May 21. Those will be limited to 50 people, and there will be social distancing and mask guidelines.

Pastor Taylor says while he has been hosting virtual services, he hopes to be able to find some way to meet together in person soon.

“It’s doable but it’s just not the same thing as worshipping as a community together,” said Taylor. “As time goes on I can tell some people are getting weary,” he said.