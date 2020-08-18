Connecticut reports 0 COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday

The positivity rate remains low in the state, with Tuesday's numbers showing a .37% positivity rate.

After reporting the lowest hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since March 20, Connecticut saw a slight uptick Tuesday. There are now 47 people hospitalized in the state due to the virus.

The Governor's office releases its latest COVID-19 statistics showing there were no COVID-19 related deaths on August 18. The state-administered 10,760 tests and 40 of them came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 0.37%. There have now been 51,255 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

Fairfield and Hartford County have the most COVID-19 related deaths in the state with 1,098 and 1,100 respectively. Windham County has the lowest confirmed deaths with 14.