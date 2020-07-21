Connecticut reports 0 new COVID-related deaths in 24-hours

CONNECTICUT, USA — The state of Connecticut again recorded zero new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday. The state, which many agree has some the best COVID-19 statistics in the country, has recorded this feat before on July 7.
Governor Lamont tweeted saying there have been 5,548 tests administered and 41 of those tests came back positive. This is a 0.7% positivity rate.
Though the state saw no new deaths, current hospitalizations increased by eight people since Monday, bringing the total to 62 people. The current state COVID-related death total remains at 4,406 people.
Fairfield County remains to contain the most amount of confirmed cases in the state with 16,477 people. New Haven and Hartford are the second and third counties with the most confirmed cases with 12,404 and 11,424 respectively.
Governor Ned Lamont held a news conference Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in Windsor to promote the use of absentee ballots during the August primary, and to encourage the state legislature to pass a law giving voters the ability to use absentee ballots as a means of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic for the November general election. One of the key issues during the special session addresses absentee ballots in November. Gov. Lamont will be joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and other state and local officials.