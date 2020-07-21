Connecticut reports 0 new COVID-related deaths in 24-hours

Governor Lamont tweeted saying there have been 5,548 tests administered and 41 of those tests came back positive. This is a 0.7% positivity rate.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The state of Connecticut again recorded zero new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday. The state, which many agree has some the best COVID-19 statistics in the country, has recorded this feat before on July 7.

Though the state saw no new deaths, current hospitalizations increased by eight people since Monday, bringing the total to 62 people. The current state COVID-related death total remains at 4,406 people.

Fairfield County remains to contain the most amount of confirmed cases in the state with 16,477 people. New Haven and Hartford are the second and third counties with the most confirmed cases with 12,404 and 11,424 respectively.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️5,548 tests were administered, 41 came back positive

➡️This is a 0.7% positivity rate

➡️62 patients are hospitalized (increase of 8)

➡️Thankfully, there are no COVID-related deaths to report



For more data, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/0xilRLoL0G — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) July 21, 2020