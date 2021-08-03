Connecticut reports first death linked to COVID variant discovered in UK

The state also recorded another case of the B1351 variant which was originally discovered in South Africa, bringing the total to two cases.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Governor's office reported on Monday that Connecticut has seen its first death linked to the B117 variant which was first discovered in the United Kingdom.

Connecticut has identified 15 new cases of the B117 variant, which has brought the total to 81 cases.

The newly identified cases are from January 29 and February 17. The people involved range in age from 15 years-old to 55 years-old.

The Governor's office did release that one person did die due to the B117 variant but did not release any further details.

The 15 new people with the variant are from:

Beacon Falls (1)

Bridgeport (1)

East Canaan (2)

Hamden (1)

Middletown (1)

New Hartford (1)

North Haven (1)

Oxford (1)

Rocky Hill (1)

Southington (1)

Waterbury (3)

Westbrook (1)

Additionally, Connecticut reported a new case of the B1351 variant which was first discovered in South Africa. There have now been two reported cases of this variant in the state.