Connecticut reports second day in a row with no new COVID-19 related deaths

CONNECTICUT, USA — For the second day in a row, Connecticut has recorded zero new COVID related deaths. The state's death toll remains at 4,406 people.

Though the state death toll remains consistent, hospitalizations and the positivity rate have increased. There are now currently, 63 people in the hospital due to the virus. This is an increase by one person since Tuesday.

Governor Lamont said there were 11,529 tests administered and 127 of those came back positive, which makes the positivity rate a 1.1%. On Tuesday, the positivity rate was 0.7%. The state currently has 48,223 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Hartford County has the most confirmed deaths in the state with 1,090, followed by Fairfield County which has 1,087 deaths.