Connecticut restaurants impacted by COVID-19

Restaurants will be closed and only available to take out or delivery.

Governor Ned Lamont alongside the governors from New York and New Jersey announced all gyms, restaurants, and movie theaters to close after ‪8 p.m. to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

A nearly empty street in downtown West Hartford during an evening dinner rush was the first noticeable sign of the mandate.

"It's a very difficult time for everybody, we have no idea how we are going to bail ourselves out of this financially, said Scott Smith who is the Vice President of Mac Restaurants.

Smith said like many other food places in the state he and his restaurants will continue operating by serving food through take-outs, deliveries, and pick-ups, which was ok’d in the mandate signed by the governor.

Smith says having to operate like this will have its complications.

"Our first concern is for the employees and to make sure they are able to make a living and just this past week where it really slowed down and more and more people have been staying home it's been very hard... You know we'll get through it, we'll get through it and hopefully, we will be stronger for it,” said Smith.

Some people in the area say this change came way too fast.

Anurhaj Ohja said, "Literally last week I think everything is fine and this week I can't go to Chipotle, or I can't go to Max's... you know I can't eve go to the grocery store and buy chicken... there's no more chicken."

Others we spoke to say the thought of not being able to socialize over a meal was what hit them the hardest.

“So my friends and I are actually already planning to have group video chats where we hang out virtually while eating dinner at home,” said Melanie da Costa.

Zhenya Altshuler said, "We've got no option, we've got no option so you know it's days like these that make us realize what we actually care about and what we want to do."

Small businesses that are negatively impacted can receive funding by applying for disaster relief loan.

“Small businesses and nonprofits of all types are experiencing large, sudden drops in revenue while trying to do the right thing and give employees the flexibility they need to take care of themselves and their families,” Governor Lamont said. “One of our priorities is to help them as much we can. SBA disaster relief loans are an important tool that can help Connecticut businesses.”

Small businesses can learn more about the program and apply for financial assistance at www.sba.gov/disaster or call the SBA at 1-800-659-2955.