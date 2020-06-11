Connecticut restaurants impacted by Phase 2 rollbacks

The updated restrictions came as Connecticut continues to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Phase 2.1 is now in effect in Connecticut. The rollback means some businesses will have to reduce capacity and close early. It comes less than a month after restrictions were loosened for Phase 3. Entertainment venues like bowling alleys and movie theaters will have to close by 10 p.m. as well as restaurants.

“I have a lot of healthcare professionals that get out of work at 9, 10 o'clock at night that want to come over and get a bite to eat and have something to drink and now I can't do that for them,” said Jordan Dikegoros, Owner of J Restaurant & Bar in Hartford.

Seating is limited to 8 people per table and capacity is reduced to 50%. Restaurants have been seeing most of their business through outdoor dining. With the winter months coming up, they were already having to find creative ways to get people to continue coming in.

“We've started buying heaters, we've put tent sides around our gazebos to keep them warm,” said Dikegoros. “Our goal is to keep customers outside all winter long and we believe that we can keep it warm enough and comfortable enough for people to dine outside in January, in February when the weather is cold,” he said.

Phase 2.1 also puts restrictions on event venues which have been struggling because of a lack of parties. Now capped at 25 people, it’s getting difficult to make accommodations.

“It's going to you know reduce our business even more,” said Michelle Collins, Sales Manager and Event Coordinator of A Villa Louisa in Bolton. “Even trying to plan stuff for next year, it's difficult because we don't know what our capacity is going to be,” she said.

With 68 towns and cities now in the red alert zone, the state says its priority is safety. Businesses say they understand but hope people will find other ways to support them.

“Order take out, we're still offering catering services,” said Collins.