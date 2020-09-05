Connecticut restricts blow dryers at reopened hair salons; Stylists hesitant to return to work

Stylists were hoping the Governor's Friday press conference would bring more guidance but instead it left some feeling blindsided.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The May 20th reopen date looms for barbershops and salons. FOX61 has heard from dozens of viewers on social media and email expressing their concerns. Many saying they feel like they are caught in a catch 22. Stylists were hoping the Governor's Friday press conference would bring more guidance but instead it left some feeling blindsided.

"I can’t go back to my team and say there’s a timeline. We have no answers," said Jean Camillatti.

Camillatti is the owner of hair Salon Blo in West Hartford. She was using Friday afternoon to prep for a reopening. Instead she found out her salon that relies purely on blow dryers will remain closed. Leaving her and her employees out of work for the foreseeable future.

"I’m not quite sure I understand the difference between a haircut and a blow-dry as long as you’re following the safety rules," said Camillatti.

That news was surprising to salons and barbershops across the state who feel they had a piece of their toolbox taken away.

"We sculpt. It’s an art and now you’re taking a whole step out of us doing completion of work," said Gina Affinito, Owner of Trendz Salon.

"I mean that’s like telling me that I can go to target and buy a gallon of milk but not the eggs to add to it," said Alison Valsamis. "You’re either in my chair or you’re not."

Being a client in their chair requires close physical contact with your stylist. Even with all of the proper safety precautions in place there may not be enough PPE to go around.

small

"A lot of us donated all of our PPE to the local hospitals whether it be Yale or Griffin, we all showed up and donated what was needed at the time," said Valsamis

The state has called the May 20th reopening date optional. While some are choosing not to go back, others feel they have no other choice, or they risk losing clientele

"That comes with a big risk of losing everything you’ve built. Everything you've sunk your blood sweat and tears into," said Affinito.

While some say it’s cutting hair or keeping the lights on.

"It’s either starve or risk getting sick. It’s kind a like is that the right reason to go back to work," said Patrick Doll, Owner of Popular Demand Barbershop.

Work that they feel may not be the right fit for a phase one reopening.

"I’m not necessarily concerned about me but what I can be bringing home to my kids," said Doll.

"It is not safe right now for you to get your hair done," said Valsamis