Connecticut among 46 states that have ordered schools don't reopen this academic year

HARTFORD, Conn. —
Most governors in the United States have ordered or recommended that statewide school closures continue for the rest of the academic year to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Several states have announced their plans to begin lifting social distancing measures and the federal government has issued guidelines to reopen the country in phases, but it doesn't appear that students will return to the classroom this spring.
Officials in 46 US states, as well as Washington DC, have ordered or recommended school closures for the rest of the school year, according to a CNN tally. Schools in all five US territories -- American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands -- also are closed for the remainder of the school year.
States with mandatory or recommended closures
Alaska
Colorado
District of Columbia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Massachusetts
Michigan
Mississippi
Missouri
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Utah
Vermont
West Virginia
Wisconsin
RELATED: Watch live @ 4PM | Gov. Lamont to provide COVID-19 update following decision to close CT public schools for the rest of the academic year
RELATED: Gov. Cuomo: NYS schools will be closed rest of the academic year, distance learning will continue
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.