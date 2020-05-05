Connecticut among 46 states that have ordered schools don't reopen this academic year

Most governors in the United States have ordered or recommended that statewide school closures continue for the rest of the academic year

HARTFORD, Conn. —



Most governors in the United States have ordered or recommended that statewide school closures continue for the rest of the academic year to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Several states have announced their plans to begin lifting social distancing measures and the federal government has issued guidelines to reopen the country in phases, but it doesn't appear that students will return to the classroom this spring.

Officials in 46 US states, as well as Washington DC, have ordered or recommended school closures for the rest of the school year, according to a CNN tally. Schools in all five US territories -- American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands -- also are closed for the remainder of the school year.

States with mandatory or recommended closures

Alaska

Colorado

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Vermont

West Virginia

Wisconsin