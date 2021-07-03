Connecticut senators react to passage of American Rescue Act

The 1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief bill passed along strict party lines; the House must now pass the Senate version.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — An exhausted Senate has narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. The vote gives President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies a victory that they say is crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums. Final passage came after the Senate voted all night on a series of amendments. Nearly all were from Republicans and were rejected. Senate passage sets up final congressional approval by the House next week.

Senator Richard Blumenthal issued a statement that said, "This pandemic relief package is key to both Connecticut and the country conquering the pandemic and putting America back to work. This truly big and bold piece of legislation meets the urgency of this moment. We listened to people about what they need and then wrote it into law: extended unemployment benefits, nutrition assistance, housing aid, support for small businesses and countless others who have been hanging by a thread.

Connecticut is estimated to receive around $4 billion through the funding we set aside for states and local governments – aid vital to delivering vaccines, reopening schools, and supporting firefighters, police, and first responders. Additional funding for the vaccine production, distribution, and education is absolutely essential if we’re going to overcome the virus and its variants and reopen public places. We’ve said from the very beginning that we must turn around the public health crisis to end the economic crisis.”

“Friday’s job numbers were encouraging, but they just mean we must to keep our foot on the gas and make sure that this momentum is sustained and intensified. We learned our lesson after the 2008 financial crisis: go big, and do it now.”

Little noticed but super important provision of the #AmericanRescuePlan:



It dramatically lowers premiums for ACA health plans. Caps premiums at 8% of income, no premiums for anyone 150% of poverty or below.



That's HUGE. And so important in the middle of the pandemic. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 6, 2021

Saying that "the American Rescue Plan Act is overwhelmingly supported by the American public", Senator Chris Murphy said the act will increase vaccine production and distribution as well as provide direct payments to individuals and dependents. Murphy says he secured dedicated funding for summer enrichment programs as part of the bill.

“This bill is one the most important things I've ever done during my time in Congress. President Biden's rescue plan is going to save lives, through ramped up vaccination efforts and economic relief. The provisions of this bill, some of which I helped author, will allow us to safely reopen our schools, save tens of thousands of small businesses from extinction, and reduce childhood poverty by half. The country is on our side here and we were given a mandate to deliver. I applaud my colleagues for meeting this moment and the Biden administration for being laser-focused on containing this pandemic and giving the American people the kitchen table relief they deserve,” said Murphy.

Governor Ned Lamont also weighed in on the bill's passage, saying it "would bring significant federal resources to support our state, our municipalities, and schools and universities."